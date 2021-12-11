Olivia Colman knows a thing or ten about acting (just take a look at her heaving mantelpiece).

But when it comes to the acting ability of her fellow thesp, Jack Whitehall, it sounds like the Oscar winner thinks there could be room for improvement.

The Crown star accidentally (we think) insulted Jack’s acting chops when the two stars appeared on Friday’s Graham Norton Show, much to the delight of everyone watching.

Jack was on the BBC chat show to talk about his new role in the family comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog.

After showing a clip from the film, Graham told the actor and comedian: “This is a breakthrough role for you Jack, because you have an American accent.”

“Yes, I was doing an American accent,” Jack replied.

“What, in that clip?” Olivia asked, somewhat brutally.

“Yes!” Jack said, “Olivia!” He then put his head in his hands, and said: “I feel the Oscars buzz fizzling away!”

Jack then went on to jokingly explain that he’d actually aimed to impersonate someone from all 52 states in each scene of the film, which precisely no one was buying (especially Olivia).

Watch it all unfold in the video above.

