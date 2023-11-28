Olivia Colman Unveils Sinister Alter-Ego In Chilling New Ad Campaign About Oil Industry

Olivia Colman as "Oblivia Coalmine" in Make My Money Matter's new campaign Make My Money Matter

Olivia Colman is the star of a new ad campaign highlighting the “uncomfortable relationship” between UK pension schemes and the fossil fuel industry.

As part of a long-running Make My Money Matter campaign co-founded by Love Actually creator Richard Curtis, the minute-long ad sees the Oscar winner transforming into ”Oblivia Coalmine”, thanking pension-holders for their inadvertent contributions to their organisations.

“On behalf of the fossil fuel industries I would like to say a huge thank you for all your support this bumper year,” “Oblivia” begins.

“People like you have bumped billions into your hard-earned pounds into our gas and oil businesses. The cash from your pensions has helped us dig, drill and destroy more of the planet than ever before.”

“We’ve even managed to build a few little wind turbines to keep Greta and her chums happy,” she continues, adding a dismissive: “Cute.”

Olivia's latest role is very different to how we're used to seeing her Make My Money Matter

She concludes: “You see, every little drop from your precious nest egg adds up. So while the global temperature may go up a teensy, weensy degree or two, our profits are literally soaring. And that’s all thanks to you! So, to guarantee us all a warmer, snugglier future, please keep sending your pensions our way. You know the drill.”

The ad ends with a call to action urging people to visit the Make My Money Matter website, alongside the message: “Pension funds invest billions in oil and gas companies. That means your money is fuelling the climate crisis.”

Olivia said of the campaign: “Fracking hell, Oblivia Coalmine really is a nasty piece of work! But the scariest thing about her is that she represents something very real.

“That’s why this is such an important campaign. I hope everyone who sees this ad realises the shocking – but unintended – impacts of our pensions and makes their money matter. It really is one of the most powerful things we can all do to protect the planet.”

"Oblivia" take a swig of some very dirty champagne at the end of the clip Make My Money Matter

Richard Curtis – the co-founder of Make My Money Matter – agreed: “I’ve seen some dark, dystopian characters in my career, and that doesn’t even include Hugh Grant in Love Actually. But I think Oblivia Coalmine is right up there with the worst.