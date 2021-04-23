Olivia Colman Recalls Wetting Herself On Stage Thanks To David Mitchell: 'My Entire Bladder Emptied'

Olivia Colman has revealed she once wet herself while on stage with Peep Show co-star David Mitchell. The Oscar-winning actor told of how her “entire bladder emptied” after getting a case of the giggles while performing. Speaking to Rufus Norris, co-director of the National Theatre for its Life In Stages YouTube series, Olivia pointed the finger of blame at David, saying: “It was his fault!”

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Olivia Colman

She said: “It is also a fear in the back of my head, that I could pee myself on stage. I did do it once, on a ranked stage. “My entire bladder emptied and it just went towards the audience in the front row. It made it worse.” Olivia added that the audience were aware of what happened and were “moving away from little bits of wee”.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Olivia was on stage with David Mitchell when she wet herself laughing