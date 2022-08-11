Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Pens Emotional Message To Her 'Angel' Mother

Chloe Lattanzi, John Easterling and Olivia Newton-John Sam Tabone via Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John’s only child, Chloe Lattanzi, has paid tribute to her late mother in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

“You are my lighthouse mama,” Chloe wrote, alongside footage of a music video she recorded with her mum. “My safe place. My heart space.

Advertisement

“It has been my honour and continues to be my honour to be your baby and best friend. You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama.”

Friends and family responded to Chloe’s loving tribute in the comments of her post.

“This is so beautiful,” wrote actor Jane Seymour, Olivia’s longtime friend. “I know your mother is looking down on you with endless love and pride.”

Olivia’s niece Totti Goldsmith also commented: “Love you beautiful girl. I’m forever your family and always here for you.”

Advertisement

Chloe Lattanzi wrote that her mother, Olivia Newton-John, was her "safe place." Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Olivia died on Monday morning at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

The Grease star’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death in a post on Facebook, writing: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.”

Since then, a number of high-profile friends and former colleagues have been paying their respects, including her Grease co-star John Travolta.

“My dearest Olivia,” he wrote, alongside a vintage snap of the I Honestly Love You singer. “You made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Advertisement

He signed off his tribute: “Your Danny, your John!”