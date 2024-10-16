Olivia Rodrigo Falls Through The Stage In Bizarre Accident During Concert

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Olivia Rodrigo experienced a different kind of stage fright on Sunday.

The “Vampire” singer was basking in applause at her concert in Melbourne, Australia, when she ran across the stage and fell through an opening in the floor. (Watch the video here.)

The pop star managed to grab the edge of the floor and pull herself up, still emanating positive vibes and ready to go on with the show.

Advertisement

“Oh my God, that was fun!” she said. “I’m OK!”

“Sometimes, there’s just a hole in the stage,” she continued. “That’s all right. OK, where was I? How are we doing tonight, Melbourne?”

Several reports said the hole was a stage trapdoor.

Rodrigo “wasn’t kidding about going ‘down under’ with her Guts World Tour,” Entertainment Weekly joked.

Rodrigo riffed on the accident on her TikTok, too.

The three-time Grammy winner isn’t the only performer to take a tumble recently. Last week, Hootie & the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker fell forward onto the stage during a concert and proclaimed, “I’m old as fuck.” (Rucker is 58, so make your own judgment.)

Olivia Rodrigo, pictured at an earlier concert performance, said she was OK after falling through a stage trapdoor mid-show in Melbourne, Australia. Boston Globe via Getty Images