Olivia Rodrigo Sticks It To State's Abortion Ban With 1 Iconic Move

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Fans at a recent Olivia Rodrigo concert were able to pick up free emergency contraception in a state where abortion is banned.

The 21-year-old pop star – a vocal supporter of reproductive rights – performed in St Louis, Missouri earlier this week where attendees could also receive free condoms from the Missouri Abortion Fund and abortion care hotline Right By You.

Upon entering the stadium, concert-goers were able to collect the free contraceptive care by the women’s bathrooms and donate to the abortion funds.

Abortion is banned in Missouri and only permitted with limited exceptions, like if the pregnancy presents a life-threatening risk.

Social media posts revealed that the emergency tablets were included with a QR code captioned “Funding abortion, it’s a good idea right?”, a reference to her song, bad idea right?

“Free plan b at @oliviarodrigo in St Louis tonight,” wrote one attendee on X/Twitter. “Thank you @MOAbortionFund”.

Last month Olivia also announced the launch of her reproductive rights initiative called The Fund 4 Good.

“The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom. The fund will directly support community based non-profits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence,” she shared in a social media video to coincide with the start of her Guts world tour.

This isn’t the Drivers License singer’s first public declaration of her commitment to abortion rights. Back in 2022, she brought out Lily Allen at Glastonbury to perform the British singer’s hit song Fuck You, dedicated to the U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade that week.

“I’m devastated and terrified,” the Vampire singer told the crowd. “So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

“I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom,” Rodrigo said.