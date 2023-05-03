Olivia Wilde And Margaret Zhang Had The Ultimate Awkward Fashion Moment At 2023 Met Gala

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wore versions of the same dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Both women showed up to the biggest night in fashion wearing the same Chloé dress, in honour of the night’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

The dress, according to Vogue, is based on one the late German designer sketched in 1983 when he worked for the label, featuring an embroidered violin that connects the skirt to the top half.

Wilde and Zhang wear nearly identical Chloé designs. Mike Coppola via Getty Images/Kevin Mazur/MG23 via Getty Images

What separates this embarrassing moment from the great Beverly Hills, 90210 dress debacle of 1991 is that at least the Don’t Worry, Darling director and the editor-in-chief of Vogue China wore the piece in different colours.

Olivia opted for a white version of the cutout gown, while Margaret sported it in black.

Wilde poses in her white dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Olivia’s version also had a shorter skirt, and she zhuzhed up her look with arm cuffs that matched the gold embellishments on her dress.

Margaret’s look is a bit edgier, though, with a longer train and a matching cape. The editor also paired her dress with sunglasses and bright blue hair.

Zhang shows off her black dress at the 2023 Met Gala. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

According to the Evening Standard, it’s the first time this kind of fashion faux pas has occurred at the Met Gala, which was founded in 1946 and taken over by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in 1995.

Anna Wintour also has the final say over every guest’s outfit, according to E! News, so here’s hoping neither of these women somehow got on her bad side.