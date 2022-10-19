Olivia Wild Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is owning the latest media drama she’s found herself at the centre of, involving her supposed “special” salad dressing.

Confused? Allow us to explain. First, let’s go back to the beginning...

The actor and filmmaker split from her husband of nine years, Jason Sudeikis, in 2020, and is now in a relationship with Harry Styles, who she directed in the divisive film Don’t Worry Darling.

Over the weekend, an unnamed former nanny for Olivia and Jason’s two children spoke to Daily Mail for a now-deleted report, detailing allegations about the former couple which they have now denied. They subsequently accused the woman in question of a harassment “campaign”.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said in a joint statement.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde in 2019 Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

They added: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

OK, you might be thinking, that’s all well and good. But where does salad dressing come into it?

Well, according to reports, among this former nanny’s refuted claims was a story about Olivia supposedly heading out for dinner with Harry, leaving Jason home alone, while taking a salad and her “special” dressing with her.

Olivia has not addressed this specific accusation directly, but in the early hours of Wednesday morning, she uploaded an extract from Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn on her Instagram story which appeared to contain the recipe for this “special” salad dressing.

And for those that are curious – you apparently only need Grey Poupon mustard, olive oil and some “good” red wine vinegar. You’re welcome.

Olivia alluded to the drama with a post on her Instagram story Instagram/Olivia Wilde

In an interview with Vanity Fair published last month, Olivia maintained that her relationship with Harry began long after her marriage to Jason was over.

She and the Ted Lasso star made headlines back in April, when she was served with legal documents from Jason while she was onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to present the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling.

Jason has since said the serving of the documents was not supposed to happen that way and a “series of logistical mishaps” led the server to deliver the documents at CinemaCon after failing to do so at the intended location.

“I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened,” he said of the incident, according to court documents.

Olivia on stage at CinemaCon Greg Doherty via Getty Images

Olivia has described the incident as “vicious” and “upsetting”, saying: “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack.

“It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary.”

Although she did not name her ex directly, the Booksmart director added: “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.