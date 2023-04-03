Beverley Knight, Hannah Waddingham and Jodie Comer at the Oliviers Karwai Tang/Mike Marsland/Getty

Some of the biggest names in the theatre industry gathered at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night for this year’s Olivier Awards.

And where there’s a glitzy awards show, there’s a red carpet... or, in this case, what appears to be a patch of grass for the celebs to stand on, which is just what you want when you’ve treated yourself to a new pair of shoes for a fancy do, isn’t it?

Advertisement

Still, while the red carpet itself may be a figurative one, the show was still every bit as star-studded as you would hope – and the Oliviers being a theatre-based ceremony, we’re pleased to see plenty of stars gave us drama when it came to their outfits.

Guests like Alex Scott and Sheridan Smith also made a big impression on the (again, figurative) red carpet.

Sheridan Smith and Alex Scott Mike Marsland/Getty

Advertisement

And we’re happy to note that many of the male attendees on the guestlist also thought outside the box, giving us some more elaborate outfits than those you might be used to seeing at more old-school awards shows like the Oscars and Baftas.

David Tennant, Paul Mescal, Layton Williams and Callum Scott Howells at the 2023 Oliviers David M Bennett/Mike Marsland/Stuart C Wilson/Getty

Click through the gallery below to see all the stars making their way into the Olivier Awards – and when you’re done with that, click here to see who ended up taking home the night’s top prizes.

Oliviers 2023: All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See See gallery