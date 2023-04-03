EntertainmentSheridan SmithAlex Scottjodie comer

Oliviers 2023: Here Are All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See

Stars like Paul Mescal, Jodie Comer and Beverley Knight all turned it out on the red carpet.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Beverley Knight, Hannah Waddingham and Jodie Comer at the Oliviers
Beverley Knight, Hannah Waddingham and Jodie Comer at the Oliviers
Karwai Tang/Mike Marsland/Getty

Some of the biggest names in the theatre industry gathered at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night for this year’s Olivier Awards.

And where there’s a glitzy awards show, there’s a red carpet... or, in this case, what appears to be a patch of grass for the celebs to stand on, which is just what you want when you’ve treated yourself to a new pair of shoes for a fancy do, isn’t it?

Still, while the red carpet itself may be a figurative one, the show was still every bit as star-studded as you would hope – and the Oliviers being a theatre-based ceremony, we’re pleased to see plenty of stars gave us drama when it came to their outfits.

This included some of the night’s winners, including Beverley Knight and Jodie Comer, while Ted Lasso star (and upcoming Eurovision host!) Hannah Waddingham was on presenting duties.

Guests like Alex Scott and Sheridan Smith also made a big impression on the (again, figurative) red carpet.

Sheridan Smith and Alex Scott
Sheridan Smith and Alex Scott
Mike Marsland/Getty

And we’re happy to note that many of the male attendees on the guestlist also thought outside the box, giving us some more elaborate outfits than those you might be used to seeing at more old-school awards shows like the Oscars and Baftas.

Special mention has to go to West End stars (and HuffPost faves) Layton Williams and Callum Scott Howells, as well as David Tennant and Paul Mescal.

David Tennant, Paul Mescal, Layton Williams and Callum Scott Howells at the 2023 Oliviers
David Tennant, Paul Mescal, Layton Williams and Callum Scott Howells at the 2023 Oliviers
David M Bennett/Mike Marsland/Stuart C Wilson/Getty

Click through the gallery below to see all the stars making their way into the Olivier Awards – and when you’re done with that, click here to see who ended up taking home the night’s top prizes.

Beverley Knight

Oliviers 2023: All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Daniel Welsh - Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Suggest a correction