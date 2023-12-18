Social Media Is In Meltdown Over The News Olly Alexander Will Represent UK At Eurovision

Olly Alexander will rep the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Over the weekend, it was announced that Olly Alexander will be the UK’s representative for Eurovision 2024. The actor-singer – who many will recognise from shows like It’s A Sin and his band turned solo project Years & Years – made the announcement live on the Strictly Come Dancing last night.

“It’s going to be spectacular, I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true. I’m just so, so, so excited. It’s going to be great,” Alexander told Strictly host Claudia Winkleman.

Advertisement

The “Sweet Talker” singer had been heavily rumoured to be in talks with the BBC to represent the UK at next year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden. Not much is known about the song he will sing, but the BBC has shared that it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.

“It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to”, Alexander told BBC News, “but I can’t say much more than that.”

Anyhow, now the cat’s out of the bag, here’s what the good people of X had to say about the news...

Good morning, Olly Alexander is representing the UK in Eurovision, I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE THIS😭



pic.twitter.com/TNLtUunxnB — Ocean 🌊 (@oceaniito) December 17, 2023

I don't wanna see one negative tweet about Olly Alexander representing us at Eurovision. We'd have killed for someone of his calibre 3 years ago! It's huge — David ✨ (@betbinch) December 16, 2023

Advertisement

i crave for a song like this one from olly alexander at eurovision istg pic.twitter.com/zciEmbeLvE — florin⸆⸉ (@esc_florin) December 16, 2023

This is the Olly Alexander vibe I really want for the UK at Eurovision. Dramatic. Commanding. Enchanting. Sexy. Chic. GAY TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL PLEASE! 🏳️🌈pic.twitter.com/KcpoL8Lntn — MrAdamR (@MrAdamR) December 16, 2023

bbc to all other 36 broadcasters after revealing olly alexander for eurovision and basically clearing the competiton pic.twitter.com/bBPbb7RipP — Luis Fuster (@luisgfuster) December 16, 2023

Olly Alexander entering the ESC 2024 stage like:

pic.twitter.com/PFrUJUxR9e — Isac❤️🔥 (@EurovIsacESC) December 17, 2023

Olly Alexander makes history as the first Eurovision contestant to have fought a Dalek on screen. pic.twitter.com/lt15gyY13N — Joel (@PoorlyAgedWho) December 16, 2023

Advertisement

The fact we have Olly Alexander representing us is incredible. An artist who's had so much chart success around Europe, an artist who has 6,975,557 monthly listeners on Spotify, not to mention an artist who is openly queer. What an exciting time for the UK in Eurovision! — Yir Da Sells Avon 💋💄 (@ServingLuke) December 16, 2023

A same sex couple danced to Loreen

Olly Alexander announced esc

And Cher sang a christmas song live



And that's how strictly managed to make the gayest 8 minutes of television ever — Jake Common (@JakeCommon) December 16, 2023

i can't stop thinking about the fact that we're getting THE olly alexander at eurovision, this is insanepic.twitter.com/pDo5P0xmxu — kinga MET JANN (@sharethej0y) December 17, 2023

In a press release, Alexander added, “I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible... I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

Here he is talking (in the vaguest way!) about the song on Radio 1 this morning:

Advertisement