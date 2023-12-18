Social Media Is In Meltdown Over The News Olly Alexander Will Represent UK At Eurovision

Over the weekend, it was announced that Olly Alexander will be the UK’s representative for Eurovision 2024. The actor-singer – who many will recognise from shows like It’s A Sin and his band turned solo project Years & Years – made the announcement live on the Strictly Come Dancing last night.
“It’s going to be spectacular, I love Eurovision so much, it’s a dream come true. I’m just so, so, so excited. It’s going to be great,” Alexander told Strictly host Claudia Winkleman.
The “Sweet Talker” singer had been heavily rumoured to be in talks with the BBC to represent the UK at next year’s contest in Malmö, Sweden. Not much is known about the song he will sing, but the BBC has shared that it was co-written by Alexander and Danny L Harle, who has produced hits for Dua Lipa and Charli XCX.
“It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to”, Alexander told BBC News, “but I can’t say much more than that.”
Anyhow, now the cat’s out of the bag, here’s what the good people of X had to say about the news...
In a press release, Alexander added, “I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible... I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”
Here he is talking (in the vaguest way!) about the song on Radio 1 this morning:
All we can say is – go off, king! We’re rooting for you!