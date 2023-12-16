The finalists of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC/Guy Levy

The winner of this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

Over the course of the last 12 weeks, 15 celebrity contestants were narrowed down to just three, with Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams going head-to-head in Saturday’s live final.

In the end, it was Ellie and her professional partner Vito Coppola who came out on top after winning over the British public with their routine, earning them the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

“I actually genuinely can not believe this,” an excited Ellie said after her win, before telling partner Vito: “This is for you!”

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach performing their American Smooth routine BBC/Guy Levy

During the final, each couple performed three dances, including two routines from earlier in the series and a “Showdance” to show off the skills they’d acquired in the past three months.

Bobby’s “Showdance” was inspired by the film La La Land, while Ellie’s was set to the hits of Jennifer Lopez and Layton performed a routine to the Aladdin classic Friend Like Me.

Although the former Coronation Street star struggled with a particularly tricky lift during her “Showdance”, she later earned her first perfect score of the series when she and Vito delivered a reprise of their American Smooth.