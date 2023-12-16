Strictly Come Dancing viewers were over the moon to see Amy Dowden back in the ballroom during Saturday night’s live final.
Amy has been unable to compete in the current series of Strictly as she was undergoing treatment for cancer, but has made repeated appearances in the studio.
In the lead-up to the finale, the Welsh star revealed she’d intended to perform a surprise routine on the show, but these plans were scuppered when she broke her foot.
However, she did appear in Saturday’s opening group number, dancing with her fellow professionals to welcome this year’s finalists and serving up some fabulous fan-ography.
Strictly viewers were delighted with Amy’s surprise appearance, with many writing they’d been moved to tears seeing her back where she belongs…
Amy first joined Strictly’s team of professional dancers in 2017.
In the years since, she has been partnered with contestants including actor Danny John-Jules, EastEnders stars Brian Conley and James Bye, Invictus Games athlete JJ Chalmers, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and presenter Karim Zeroual, with whom she made it all the way to the Strictly final back in 2019.
Last month, Amy shared her joy after completing her final round of chemotherapy.
“An afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell!” she wrote on Instagram. “[I] will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit! You are all amazing.”
This year’s Strictly final saw Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach and Layton Williams vying for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.