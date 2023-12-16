Amy Dowden back in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom BBC

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were over the moon to see Amy Dowden back in the ballroom during Saturday night’s live final.

Amy has been unable to compete in the current series of Strictly as she was undergoing treatment for cancer, but has made repeated appearances in the studio.

In the lead-up to the finale, the Welsh star revealed she’d intended to perform a surprise routine on the show, but these plans were scuppered when she broke her foot.

However, she did appear in Saturday’s opening group number, dancing with her fellow professionals to welcome this year’s finalists and serving up some fabulous fan-ography.

Strictly viewers were delighted with Amy’s surprise appearance, with many writing they’d been moved to tears seeing her back where she belongs…

That Amy Dowden reveal was a MOMENT #strictly pic.twitter.com/yW7Eg1Utzt — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) December 16, 2023

The UK when Amy Dowden appeared in the group dance #StrictlyFinal #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Btemk8evII — kevws (@kevwgs) December 16, 2023

oh my god AMY 😭 I have never been so happy to see someone in a group dance, the most incredible woman. #StrictlyComeDancing — Beth (@bethyastra) December 16, 2023

i know how much amy wanted to be apart of strictly and her making an appearance in the final dance is just so special, i’m so happy for her and grateful that strictly have been so good to her this year 😭 #strictlyfinal — court ♡ (@dowdensjowita) December 16, 2023

literally burst into tears at amy appearing in the final professionals routine. #strictly pic.twitter.com/OZ77sD85PA — lori megan ☽ (@lorimeganxo) December 16, 2023

THAT GROUP DANCE AMY BEING THERE VITO HOLDING UP BOBBYS HAND AT THE END — ❥ elianna (@strictlylmx) December 16, 2023

the scream i just let out for amy that’s MY GIRL — lauren (@michellesdowden) December 16, 2023

So so happy to see Amy on the Strictly floor again this season! What an absolute trooper (also made me cry!) #Strictly — Molly Jacobsen-Hunt (@_MollyJacobsen) December 16, 2023

Amy made it, she danced in the final looking stunning and so so happy and I may never stop crying #Strictly pic.twitter.com/IFhCcjwjC8 — Alison Louise (@alisonlouise94) December 16, 2023

THE BIGGEST GRIN ON MY FACE SEEING AMY BACK ON THE DANCE FLOOR 💓💝💘 #strictly — poppy ☾ (@scddevereaux) December 16, 2023

Amy first joined Strictly’s team of professional dancers in 2017.

In the years since, she has been partnered with contestants including actor Danny John-Jules, EastEnders stars Brian Conley and James Bye, Invictus Games athlete JJ Chalmers, McFly singer Tom Fletcher and presenter Karim Zeroual, with whom she made it all the way to the Strictly final back in 2019.

Last month, Amy shared her joy after completing her final round of chemotherapy.

“An afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell!” she wrote on Instagram. “[I] will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit! You are all amazing.”