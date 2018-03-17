Olly Alexander has revealed he was advised against speaking about his sexuality early in his music career.

In recent years, the Years & Years frontman has become one of the most prominent young LGBT+ stars in Britain, and has repeatedly spoken out publicly about issues facing the community.

However, during a speech at the Stonewall Equality Dinner on Friday night, (16 March) he disclosed that had he followed advice given to him when he first started out, he wouldn’t have addressed his sexuality at all.