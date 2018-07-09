PA Wire/PA Images Liam and Victoria Rosney are on trial over the death of Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman's mother Carol

Liam, of Connah’s Quay, North Wales, denies causing her death by dangerous driving, as well as an alternative count of causing death by careless driving.

Liam and Victoria Rosney, both 32, deny perverting the course of justice by deleting records of the calls, made seconds before Carol Boardman was hit by Liam’s vehicle on 16 July 2016.

A driver who ran over and killed the mother of Olympic medallist Chris Boardman was on the phone to his wife seconds before the crash, a court has heard.

On Monday, Mold Crown Court heard Boardman, 75, whose cyclist son Chris won gold at the 1992 Olympics, had suffered multiple injuries when she was hit by Liam’s Mitsubishi pick-up truck after falling from her bike.

John Philpotts, prosecuting, said Boardman, a keen cyclist, had been hit by the vehicle on a mini-roundabout at the junction of Mold Road and Ffordd Llanarth, in Connah’s Quay, and later died in hospital.

Philpotts said: “It’s the prosecution case that Liam Rosney had time to see Mrs Boardman and to stop in time to avoid driving over her as he did, but he clearly did neither of those things.”

The prosecutor told the court that phone provider records showed four calls between Liam and his wife in the run-up to the crash, with the last one terminated four seconds before the crash is calculated to have happened.

But the calls did not appear on the log of his phone handset, which was recovered by police from Victoria Rosney, who arrived at the scene after the crash.

When her phone was seized by police in November 2016, all calls from the date of the collision and before had been deleted from the call log.

Philpotts said: “The prosecution say that this is a case which tragically illustrates the potential extreme danger of using a mobile telephone whilst driving.

“As I’ve told you more than once, Liam Rosney’s speed leading up to the collision was perfectly reasonable.

“There’s no suggestion, I repeat, that he was under the influence of drink or drugs.

“But, he was so distracted by the use of his mobile telephone that he was driving dangerously at the time when Mrs Boardman unfortunately became dismounted from her bicycle.”