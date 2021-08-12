Olympian Tracks Down Good Samaritan Who Helped Him Win Gold In Tokyo

An Olympic gold medalist has tracked down and thanked a Tokyo 2020 volunteer who gave him cab fare to get to the right venue for his race when he was running late.

Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment explained what happened in a video on Instagram over the weekend after he won gold in the 110-meter men’s hurdle finals on Thursday.

Parchment said he had taken the wrong bus to the semifinals last week. He’d been listening to music and didn’t realise until it was too late that he’d ended up at an aquatics venue instead of the Olympic Stadium, he said.

“They were telling me that I have to come back to the village and then take another bus back to the stadium. If I had done that, I wouldn’t get there in time to even warm up,” he said.

“I was trying to get one of the branded cars for the Games to take me, but these people are very strict and adhering to the rules, and I would have to book the car from beforehand to get it to leave.”