'Large Scale' Illegal Gun Factory Discovered In East Sussex

A “sophisticated” illegal gun factory has been discovered on the edge of a market town in East Sussex.

Investigators found what they believe to be a “large-scale” operation in a warehouse describing itself as a gearbox repair business on an industrial estate in Hailsham, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said. The raid comes after officers heard loud bangs consistent with gunshots emanating from inside.

Officers arrested three men found leaving the building and had to use a Taser on one of them, an NCA spokesman said. Two handguns and ammunition were found.

The site has been cordoned off while investigations continue but searches so far have found what is suspected to be machinery components used in the criminal manufacture of firearms and ammunition, including a number of handguns at various stages of production, as well as what appears to be templates and metal for use in their fabrication.