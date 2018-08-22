'Large Scale' Illegal Gun Factory Discovered In East Sussex

A “sophisticated” illegal gun factory has been discovered on the edge of a market town in East Sussex.
Investigators found what they believe to be a “large-scale” operation in a warehouse describing itself as a gearbox repair business on an industrial estate in Hailsham, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said. The raid comes after officers heard loud bangs consistent with gunshots emanating from inside.
Officers arrested three men found leaving the building and had to use a Taser on one of them, an NCA spokesman said. Two handguns and ammunition were found.
The site has been cordoned off while investigations continue but searches so far have found what is suspected to be machinery components used in the criminal manufacture of firearms and ammunition, including a number of handguns at various stages of production, as well as what appears to be templates and metal for use in their fabrication.
Greg Akehurst, 29, of no fixed address, and Mark Kinman, 63, of Bramwell Mews, Hailsham, were both charged with possessing a firearm.
Kyle Wood, 30, of Gratwicke Drive, Littlehampton, was charged with the same offence as well as possessing ammunition.
The trio were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on September 17.
Head of the NCA’s National Firearms Threat Centre, Rob Hickinbottom, said: “We suspect that this operation has disrupted a group that would appear to be involved in the criminal production of firearms.
“As a result we have prevented a potentially large quantity of weapons from getting onto the black market and into the hands of criminals.”