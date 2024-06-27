'One Of The Sickest Ever': Rishi Sunak Slammed Over Latest Labour Attack Ad

Rishi Sunak has been slammed over the Tories’ latest controversial Labour attack ad.
The graphic, which the prime minister posted on X, shows a man, a woman and a child with their hands above their heads with the message: Don’t Surrender Your Family’s Future To Labour.
Sunak’s accompanying message said: “I will never stop fighting for this country.”
It follows on from other hard-hitting attack ads produced by the Conservatives as election day looms and the polls continue to show Labour well ahead.
A week ago, the party was criticised for a video appearing to show a red carpet being rolled out on a beach for migrants arriving by boat with the message: “Labour’s approach to illegal immigration.”
The latest attempt to scare voters into voting Tory was comprehensively taken apart by social media users.
Some also pointed out that the PM’s words were at odds with his decision to leave the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day early.