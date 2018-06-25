Starting today, Openreach has more than doubled the number of places in the UK that will receive ultrafast broadband.
59 new locations will now get Openreach’s Gfast connection which uses fibre optic cables from the exchanges direct to homes and businesses.
The new speeds will reportedly let you download a two-hour HD film in just 90 seconds while a standard 45-minute TV show can be downloaded in just 16 seconds.
In addition to offering much faster speeds, the Gfast connection will futureproof those homes for the arrival of new technologies such as 4K live streaming and even 8K when that technology eventually arrives in the UK.
Today’s rollout will bring the service to around 370,000 new homes which are in addition to the one and a half million homes that already have access to ultrafast internet.
This, combined with the ASA’s recently imposed rules on advertising internet speeds should mean that people will have far more transparency over the type of internet they’ll be getting.
Openreach’s current plans are to provide ultrafast internet to around 10 million premises by around 2025 and to add around 8,000 new homes to their ultrafast network every week.
For those of you wondering, here’s the full list of all the new locations getting ultrafast internet:
- Aberdeen Denburn
- Acocks Green
- Altrincham
- Aylesbury
- Bedford
- Birmingham Central
- Bishops Stortford
- Boscombe
- Bowes Park
- Bury St. Edmunds
- Bury
- Byfleet
- Cardiff
- Carlisle
- Chelmsford
- Chester
- Cosham
- Didsbury
- Erdington
- Gipsy Hill
- Guildford
- Hampton
- Harlow
- Harrogate
- Headingley
- Heywood
- Kingston
- Lancaster
- Leamington Spa
- Leeds
- Llantrisant
- Maidstone
- Market Harborough
- Mile End
- Morley
- Narborough
- North Finchley
- Paignton
- Plymouth
- Rugby
- Shipley
- Slough
- South Kensington
- Southampton
- Southend Town
- 4 St Albans
- Stockton Heath
- Swadlincote
- Tamworth
- Taunton
- Telford Wellington
- Tunbridge Wells
- Walthamstow
- Weston Super Mare
- Windsor
- Wolverhampton
- Woodhouse (Berkshire)
- Woodley, York
Openreach aren’t an Internet Service Provider so if you’re in one of those locations and are interested in getting these faster speeds you’ll need to contact either your current internet provider or speak to others to find out when they’ll be taking advantage of the new technology.