Starting today, Openreach has more than doubled the number of places in the UK that will receive ultrafast broadband.

59 new locations will now get Openreach’s Gfast connection which uses fibre optic cables from the exchanges direct to homes and businesses.

The new speeds will reportedly let you download a two-hour HD film in just 90 seconds while a standard 45-minute TV show can be downloaded in just 16 seconds.

In addition to offering much faster speeds, the Gfast connection will futureproof those homes for the arrival of new technologies such as 4K live streaming and even 8K when that technology eventually arrives in the UK.