Oprah Winfrey Reveals The One Big Interview Mistake She Made That Still Makes Her 'Cringe'

Oprah Winfrey is one of – if not the most – celebrated celebrity interviewers in the world, but even she gets embarrassed about some of her encounters with the stars. The US TV host has revealed a “big mistake” from one of her celebrity interviews that she admitted still makes her “cringe”. Oprah was a guest on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast when talk turned to Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds, with Oprah revealing she had a “story” about him.

Adam Bettcher via Getty Images Oprah Winfrey

She revealed how she was interviewing Burt’s Smokey And The Bandit co-star and former partner Sally Field when she steered the conversation to the screen icon’s thatch. Oprah recalled: “My big mistake: I asked her, ‘Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?’ “I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question. But I asked it because the producers are like, ‘You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That’s what everybody wants to know.’” She continued: “And so I asked it, and she went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again.”

Ron Galella via Getty Images Sally Field and Burt Reynolds