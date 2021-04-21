James Corden got a surprise from Oprah Winfrey on the latest edition of his US chat show. The Gavin & Stacey star opened Tuesday’s episode of The Late, Late Show by discussing the news that Pharrell Williams has opened a new hotel in Miami called The Goodtime Hotel. He then discussed with his house band which celebrity they would like to see open a hotel next, with drummer Guillermo E. Brown suggesting Oprah. After guitarist Tim Young came up with the name “O-tel”, someone off-camera suggested James contact Oprah to pitch the genius idea.

This happened. Out of nowhere we ended up calling @Oprah during the monologue. 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/42xVejAUYC — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 21, 2021

Pulling his phone out of the desk drawer, he realised he still had Oprah’s number saved from a time she once called him. However, his call was forwarded to a voicemail system, which began reading out Oprah’s number into his microphone. As James quickly hung up to stop the TV legend’s number being broadcast to the world, Ian Karmel joked: “Neil Patrick Harris is going to be hosting this show tomorrow!” But to James’ amazement, his phone then started ringing – with Oprah returning his call from a withheld number.

CBS/Shutterstocl James Corden and Oprah Winfrey