Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.



On Monday night, football fan and West Ham supporter James opened The Late, Late Show with a speech voicing his thoughts on the matter. After joking that most of his US viewers “don’t care” about the subject, James said he felt so strongly about the “monumental” plans that he felt the need to speak out. “Without boring those of you that don’t care… the truth is, that this whole thing, making this move, these teams, these owners are killing, they will kill hundreds of other football teams that compete with them, and have competed with them many times over the years,” he said. “[They are] disregarding the fanbases of those teams, and disregarding the fanbase of their own teams who are devastated about these too. Because these aren’t small teams… these are the biggest teams in the world, and this decision is monumental.”

He continued: “I’m heartbroken by it, genuinely heartbroken by it. I’m heartbroken because the owners of these teams have displayed the worst kind of greed I’ve ever seen in sport. “Many football teams in Britain are over 100 years old, and these teams were started by working-class people, dock workers, builders… they were built by and for the communities that they play in. They’re not franchises, right? “But these new billionaire owners have over the past 10, 12, 15 years, have been buying up all the top teams and slowly but surely they’ve moved them away from the communities and foundations on which they were built. “And it’s always niggled at the back of fans’ minds, whether these owners truly understood what it meant to be part of their club, to be part of its history, and if they could be true and honourable custodians of their futures, I guess. And yesterday, the realisation basically hit every football fan hard.” To help viewers wrap their minds around the issue, he compared the Super League – which would allow its founder members access on an historical basis rather than merit – to an imagined scenario where A-list actresses Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan and Viola Davis carve up Academy Award nominations for themselves.