Monday’s headlines have been dominated by the decision of 12 top European football clubs to launch a breakaway “Super League” – including six British sides. Sounds like a fun idea, right? Not exactly: it has ignited a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue and sparking outrage and disgust among fans. The move sets up a rival to UEFA’s established Champions League competition, currently the top European league, and was condemned by football authorities and political leaders. Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus are among the leading members of the new competition but UEFA has threatened to ban them from its own domestic and international competitions in retaliation. How on earth could something as seemingly anodyne as a new football competition spark such widespread fury? Read on. How big a deal is this? Pretty huge. It’s already reached the highest levels of the UK government. The plans will be discussed in the Commons on Monday after Boris Johnson warned against the “very damaging” change.

Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.



They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country. (1/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021

What’s the actual plan? The Super League said it would eventually aim to secure 15 founding members, with five other clubs qualifying each season to make the number up to 20. Premier League clubs Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have signed up to the plans. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from Spain join Real. AC Milan and Inter Milan make up the trio from Italy along with Juventus. The clubs would share a fund of €3.5bn (£3.03bn) to spend on infrastructure projects and to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The money would not be available to spend on players.

Can't believe this is really happening, specially in those challenging times 🙇🏾‍♂️

I support and trust @UEFA to take the right decisions to protect the game we love 🤟🏾 #Boycottsuperleague#UEFA#UefaChampionsLeaguehttps://t.co/b26rRLRyUU — Florent MALOUDA (@realflorentm) April 19, 2021

The League said it would make “solidarity payments” to the rest of European football that would exceed those currently offered by UEFA and which “are expected to be in excess of €10bn [£8.66bn]” over the 23-year commitment period the clubs have entered into. “We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires,” said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the first chair of the Super League. No German or French clubs have so far been associated with the breakaway. Why is this so divisive? While the organisers claim it will generate more money than the Champions League that will result in a greater distribution of revenue throughout the game, critics argue it will create a “closed franchise” of “elite clubs”. In short, the new setup will guarantee clubs a place in the League regardless of their performance, while making it harder for other clubs to break through. That means removing the peril and uncertainty that currently makes it so exciting to watch the world’s biggest clubs, as well keeping smaller teams down, none of which sounds very sportsmanlike. Damian Collins MP, the former chair of the digital, culture, media and sport select committee, said: “The idea of creating a closed franchise league of elite football clubs must be stopped. “This is a self-serving proposal by a small number of clubs seeking to maximise their revenues from the global audience of football, and to the detriment of everyone else.” The controversial plans have sparked criticism from fan groups, too, who are united in their opposition and feel the move is based on financial gain and “represents the death of everything that football should be about”. The timing of the statement is incendiary, too, coming ahead of an anticipated announcement from UEFA confirming changes to the Champions League format on Monday. What’s behind the decision? A love and respect for the fans and spirit of the greatest game on earth? Only joking – it’s all about money, apparently. Former Football Association and Manchester City chair David Bernstein said he believes there are two driving factors attracting clubs to the Super League, adding: “I think there are two things in play here: one is greed and the other is desperation. “And it’s because some of these clubs have incurred enormous debt. I believe certainly Barcelona and Real Madrid, and I think at least one of the English clubs, are approaching £1bn of debt. “I think they’re in a desperate situation. One of the things they haven’t done during the pandemic is to impose some sort of wages control. They’ve got themselves into a bit of a predicament.” What do the fans think? Fan groups from all the clubs involved have expressed disgust at the move. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust said it was “deeply concerned” at their club’s involvement while Arsenal’s Supporters’ Trust described it on Twitter as “the death of the club as a sporting institution”. “Along with fan groups at Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea, we wholeheartedly oppose the move to create a closed shop for Europe’s elite.” The Supporters’ Trust said a poll of its members in 2019 found that 81% were against Tottenham joining a Super League with only 3% agreeing.

The death of Arsenal as a sporting institution https://t.co/0S2UFwtkFC — AST (@AST_arsenal) April 18, 2021

@ManCity hang your heads in shame. — 1894 (@WeAre1894) April 18, 2021

In statement the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust (CST) said: “Our members and football supporters across the world have experienced the ultimate betrayal. “This is a decision of greed to line the pockets of those at the top and it has been made with no consideration for the loyal supporters, our history, our future and the future of football in this country. “This is unforgivable. Enough is enough.”

Former players have expressed similar sentiments, with Ian Wright describing it as “absolutely shameful”.

Football is nothing without its fans. We’ve seen that clearly over the last 12 months. If fans stand as one against this anti-football pyramid scheme, it can be stopped in its tracks. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 19, 2021