David Beckham Speaks Out On Football Super League Controversy: 'The Game We Love Is In Danger'

David Beckham has said he believes the proposed football Super League poses a “danger” to the “game we love”. The former England captain has spoken out to criticise plans for the so-called Big Six of the English Premier League to break away and form a European Super League with other teams from around the continent. The new setup will guarantee clubs a place in the Super League regardless of their performance, while making it harder for other clubs to break through, with critics arguing it will create a closed franchise of elite clubs.

Posting a picture of himself with football fans on Instagram, David wrote: “I’m someone who loves football. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it from when I was a young child as a fan, and I’m still a fan now. “As a player and now as an owner I know that our sport is nothing without the fans.” The former Manchester United and LA Galaxy player, who now owns US team Inter Miami CF, continued: “We need football to be for everyone. We need football to be fair and we need competitions based on merit. Unless we protect these values the game we love is in danger...” Among the UK teams who’ve signed up for the Super League plans are Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Super League said it would eventually aim to secure 15 founding members, which also include Real Madrid, Real. AC Milan and Barcelona.