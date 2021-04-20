Boris Johnson Ready To Drop A ‘Legislative Bomb’ To Stop ‘Super League’

Boris Johnson has said he is ready to “drop a legislative bomb” to stop six English football clubs joining a breakaway European “super league”.

It is understood the prime minister told football officials at a Downing Street briefing that the European Super League (ESL) proposals were “anti-competitive” and that he was ready to change the law to stop it.

Johnson and culture secretary Oliver Dowden met representatives from the Football Association, the Premier League and football fan groups to discuss action against the breakaway.

The PM at one point told the meeting: “We should drop a legislative bomb to stop it – and we should do it now.”

Following the meeting, Downing Street said in a statement that the PM “confirmed the government will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop”.

“He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped,” it said.

Downing Street also said Johnson would welcome any of the six clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs – stepping back from the highly controversial plan, amid reports that two clubs are wavering.

The PM’s official spokesperson told reporters: “I think we’re fairly unequivocal that we don’t want this to go ahead in the current form, so we would welcome any club that wants to step back from this approach but I think, as far as I’m aware, that’s speculation at this stage.”