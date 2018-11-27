Oprah Winfrey Grieving Loss Of Mother Vernita Lee After Her Death On Thanksgiving

Oprah Winfrey has revealed she is mourning the loss of her mother, after she died on Thanksgiving.
The US TV personality thanked fans for their support after it was confirmed Vernita Lee died at her Milwaukee home on 22 November at the age of 83.
Posting a picture of her with her mother and the rest of their family at a gathering, Oprah wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace.”
A family spokesperson also confirmed that a private funeral service had already been held.
Vernita was a teenager when she gave birth to Oprah in Mississippi in 1954.
The star lived with her grandmother until she was six years old, before moving to Milwaukee to be with her mum.
Oprah’s mother later featured on her chat show ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ in 1990, where she was featured getting a makeover.
Vernita is also survived by another daughter, Patricia Amanda, and four grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey, and a daughter, Patricia.