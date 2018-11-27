Oprah Winfrey Grieving Loss Of Mother Vernita Lee After Her Death On Thanksgiving

Oprah Winfrey has revealed she is mourning the loss of her mother, after she died on Thanksgiving. The US TV personality thanked fans for their support after it was confirmed Vernita Lee died at her Milwaukee home on 22 November at the age of 83.

Walter McBride/MediaPunch/IPx Oprah Winfrey and her mother Vernita Lee pictured in 1994

Posting a picture of her with her mother and the rest of their family at a gathering, Oprah wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding my mother Vernita Lee’s passing. It gives our family great comfort knowing she lived a good life and is now at Peace.” A family spokesperson also confirmed that a private funeral service had already been held.