Oprah Winfrey, Chadwick Boseman, Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon are among the 140 A-list figures who have added their names to an open letter highlighting the lack of gender equality around the world.
The aforementioned stars join Thandie Newton, Ryan Reynolds, Lena Dunham and Michael Sheen, who have joined with the One Campaign to tell the world’s leaders they’re “on notice” regarding the subject of women’s rights.
“Dear World Leaders, we’re putting you on notice,” the letter, led by the ONE Campaign, begins. “For 130 million girls without an education. For one billion women without access to a bank account. For 39,000 girls who became child brides today. For women everywhere paid less than a man for the same work.
“There is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is wider for women living in poverty.”
They continue: “Poverty is sexist. And we won’t stand by while the poorest women are overlooked.
“You have the power to deliver historic changes for women this year. From the G7 to the G20; from the African Union to your annual budgets; we will push you for commitments and hold you to account for them. And, if you deliver, we will be the first to champion your progress.
“We won’t stop until there is justice for women and girls everywhere. Because none of us are equal until all of us are equal.”
The ONE Campaign was set up in 2014, which aims to tackle extreme poverty, particularly in Africa, but also in nations around the world.