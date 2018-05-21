Oprah Winfrey , Chadwick Boseman , Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon are among the 140 A-list figures who have added their names to an open letter highlighting the lack of gender equality around the world.

“Dear World Leaders, we’re putting you on notice,” the letter, led by the ONE Campaign, begins. “For 130 million girls without an education. For one billion women without access to a bank account. For 39,000 girls who became child brides today. For women everywhere paid less than a man for the same work.

“There is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is wider for women living in poverty.”