Edwin Tan via Getty Images A series of beautiful sketches caught the public's eye on Twitter this month

Miranda Keeling shared a collection of heart-warming sketches on Twitter produced by artists inspired by her own writing.

The author often shares brief snippets from her day online, describing sweet moments observed between strangers which she has noted from afar.

Here are just five of the most uplifting artistic takes based on her tweets.

1. A couple on a bus

2. A conversation about cloning cats

3. A stumble in the street

4. A giggle at a bus-stop