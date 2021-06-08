The Duchess of Sussex has released her children’s picture book inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.

She has dedicated it to “the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump”, a touching reference to Prince Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.

PA Media The Bench

One of the illustrations in The Bench features a ginger-haired man helping a young boy feed chickens while a dark-haired woman stands in a garden cradling a baby – possibly a nod to Lili.

The scene appears to be heavily influenced by Harry, 36, and 39-year-old Meghan’s life in Montecito, Southern California.

As well as the chickens – which appeared during the broadcast of the couple’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March – two dogs also feature in the illustration. The duke and duchess also have two dogs – a black Labrador named Pula and a beagle named Guy.

PA Media A page from The Bench

The Bench is on sale now and features a range of touching illustrations of fathers by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, with the duchess narrating the audiobook.

Further into the book, a black father lies asleep on a bench holding his son closely. The boy sweetly clutches a toy giraffe in one hand while holding his father’s hand in the other. The text reads: “From here you will rest, see the growth of our boy.”

In another image, a father and son duo each wear pink tutus while performing ballet poses. The accompanying words read: “You’ll love him. You’ll listen. You’ll be his supporter.”

Penguin Random House/PA The Bench features a diverse cast of characters

Another page is illustrated with the words: “He’ll feel happiness, sorrow, one day be heartbroken. You’ll tell him ‘I love you,’ those words always spoken.”

A father using a wheelchair also features in The Bench. He is drawn fixing his son’s shoes alongside the text: “This is your bench, for papa and son.”

It continues on the next page alongside a father and son wearing turbans: “To celebrate joys and victories won.”

Over the final pages, the passage reads: “Right there on your bench, the place you’ll call home… With daddy and son… Where you’ll never be ’lone.”

These last five words of the book accompany the drawing apparently showing the couple’s idyllic lifestyle in California, where they moved to after stepping down as working royals for financial and personal freedom.