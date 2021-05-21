Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives are like something out of a movie so no wonder someone has decided to turn it all into yet another film. But after a first-look photo of actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace was released, people had thoughts. Let’s contrast and compare…

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Lifetime Jordan Dean as Prince Harry and Sydney Morton as Meghan Markle

Following the release of the promo pic, some claimed the two actors looked nothing like Harry and Meghan. “Well, they got the hair colour right. So there’s that,” one person wrote. Another tweeted: “You must me joking…really?” “They don’t even come close,” another added. Despite the mixed reaction to the first-look picture, Sydney, who plays Meghan, dubbed making the film as “a wild ride”. The actor thanked fans for their support and said the experience was the stuff of “literal dreams”.