Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives are like something out of a movie so no wonder someone has decided to turn it all into yet another film.
But after a first-look photo of actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace was released, people had thoughts.
Let’s contrast and compare…
Following the release of the promo pic, some claimed the two actors looked nothing like Harry and Meghan.
“Well, they got the hair colour right. So there’s that,” one person wrote.
Another tweeted: “You must me joking…really?”
“They don’t even come close,” another added.
Despite the mixed reaction to the first-look picture, Sydney, who plays Meghan, dubbed making the film as “a wild ride”.
The actor thanked fans for their support and said the experience was the stuff of “literal dreams”.
“And [the] cat’s out of the bag!” the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram.
“Very grateful to be working with these wonderful people! AND I get to be on this wild ride with an old friend?? Literal dreams! Thank you everyone for all your kind words! Let’s goooooooo.”
Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace, the third film in the Lifetime Royals series, claims to explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind to start a new life in the US.
Production on the film kicks off this month and it is expected to air later this year.