Prince Harry has accused his family of “total neglect” over his wife Megan Markle’s mental health struggles during a new interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke of Sussex opens up about his and his wife’s mental wellbeing in the Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can’t See. In the doc, Harry claims that his requests for help were ignored by the royal family when his wife was struggling while she was pregnant with their son Archie.

Apple TV Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect,” he said. The Duke said that what stopped his wife from giving into suicidal thoughts was how “unfair” it would be to him. “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” he said. “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t ‘lost it.’ ... She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

Harry also claims Prince Charles did nothing to help his own “suffering” when he was struggling following the death of Princess Diana. “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you’, Harry told Oprah in the doc. “That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite,” he said. “If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids. “We chose to put our mental health first. That’s what we’re doing. And that’s what we will continue to do. Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? “Isn’t it all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself? That whatever pain and suffering has happened to you, that you don’t pass on.”

Apple TV Prince Harry