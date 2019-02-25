Glenn Close may still be the most Oscar-nominated living actor without an actual victory, but she is not feeling glum about it. The star lost out on the gong for Best Actress at Sunday night’s ceremony to Olivia Colman, despite being hotly tipped to triumph for her role in The Wife. Her defeat meant she extended her losing record, but Glenn was in good spirits as she made her way to the Vanity Fair after-party.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Glenn Close dazzled on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair after-party

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she insisted she was “really good”, before apologising to those who’d put money on her winning Best Actress. She said: “I’m feeling really, really good. I was upset for all the people who bet that I was going to win! All the people in Jersey, sorry!” Glenn then got emotional as she discussed the praise and support for her role in The Wife, having previously tied for Best Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards, along with Lady Gaga. “The thing that’s meant the most to me is all the love that I’ve felt,” she said. “It has moved me, it has overwhelmed me, actually.” With her voice audibly cracking, she added: “To me, that’s it.”

Eric McCandless via Getty Images Olivia Colman beat Glenn to win Best Actress