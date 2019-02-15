A producer for this year’s Oscars has responded to the criticism surrounding this year’s ceremony, following the news four categories would be presented during ad breaks of the broadcast. Earlier this week, many key Hollywood figures, including this year’s Oscars nominees, were upset when it was announced that the Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Sound Editing would not air ‘as live’ to the viewing public. Academy Awards producer Donna Gigliotti – herself a former Oscar-winner – has now responded to this backlash, insisting that every winner will still get their moment of glory.

Dan MacMedan via Getty Images Donna Gigliotti

She told Variety: “I wish [the critics of the changes] would all call me up and I’d show them how it was going to work. “When I took on this job, the Board of Governors had made this decision. And at that point in time, they had a proof of concept. Everybody is going on the air. I feel badly that people are so upset, because I think if they saw it, it would allay a lot of their concerns.” Donna also pointed out that all of the winners’ speeches would be shown in full, only their journey from the audience to the stage would remain cut from the final broadcast. “Honestly, the experience of going up on the stage will not feel any different to the people who are called up,” she insisted. “There will be a film package. There will be clips. You’ll have 90 seconds: you’ll give your speech, you’ll have the Oscar in your hand. It will be a great moment. “What happens in the edited version, you won’t really see the walk up to the stage. If they stick to the allotted time, of course nobody is going to edit their speech. “If you stick within the [allotted] 90 seconds, of course your entire speech is going to be on the air,” she added.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images The lead-up to this year's Oscars has been tumultuous to say the last

Of course, this isn’t the only case of messiness associated with this year’s Oscars, which is going ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years. This decision came after a debacle involving original host Kevin Hart, who was not replaced after quitting the job when historic homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. There was also the reports that only two of the five Best Original Song nominees were to be performed during the ceremony, which the Academy later backtracked on, allegedly after pressure was put on them by Lady Gaga herself. The 91st Academy Awards will go ahead on Sunday 24 February in Los Angeles.