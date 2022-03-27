It's officially Oscars time Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

We’ve got some good news for anyone who feels like they need a bit of sparkle in their life – Oscars night is almost upon us. And unlike the majority of awards shows, like the Golden Globes or Grammys, the Academy Awards is a ceremony we Brits can actually watch live.

This year’s Oscars will be held on Sunday 27 March, with the show returning to its usual home at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, after organisers had to switch things up in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

For anyone who wants to keep up on the night, here’s what you need to do…

First of all, let’s start where all good awards shows do – the red carpet

Advertisement

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Reliably as ever, UK viewers can watch the Oscars red carpet live on E! from 10pm, where you can see interviews with the nominees and other star guests as they make their way into the event.

This year, alongside usual anchor Giuliana Rancic, Emmy-winning star Laverne Cox will be helping present E!’s coverage from the red carpet.

Advertisement

At midnight, an hour before the show itself gets underway, E! will also be airing a special Red Carpet Rundown, celebrating some of the must-see looks from the night.

Then again, if fashion isn’t necessarily your thing, you can watch Sky’s special Oscars Live Party from 11pm on Sky Max, to help get in the mood for the long night ahead.

And then what about the main show?

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

For those who want to follow the action as it happens, Sky’s designated Oscars channel will be airing the whole show live, as will Sky Showcase. The fun kicks off at 1am, so it might be an idea to have some caffeine to hand.

Advertisement

NOW subscribers will also be able to watch the three-hour ceremony on the streaming platform (if you’re not already subscribed, you can also sign up for a seven-day free trial).

Alternatively, if you’re a film fan without the luxury of staying up till four in the morning, there is a catch-up show airing the following day. At 7pm on Monday 28 March, Sky Cinema will be showing a highlights package featuring all of the must-see moment’s from the previous night’s action.

So, what exactly should we expect from this year’s Oscars ceremony?

Art Streiber via Getty Images

Well, after three years running without a host, organisers are taking a different approach in 2022, giving the night not one, not two, but three main presenters in comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

Aside from those three, other A-list celebrities presenting on the night will include the likes of Lady Gaga, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page and a certain Mr Travolta, who never fails to give us a must-see moment whenever he puts in an awards show appearance.

Last year’s winners Youn Yuh-jung, Daniel Kaluuya and Anthony Hopkins will also be giving out awards, and we can look forward to performances from most of the Best Original Song nominees, which include Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and the cast of Encanto.

British nominees include Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman and Dame Judi Dench, though we should point out that almost all the favourites for the top awards of the night – including Will Smith, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ariana DeBose – hail from across the pond.