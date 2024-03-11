Sorry, What ― An Oscar Is Only Worth HOW Much?

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Of course, winning an Oscar is priceless. But buying one? Well, depending on who you are, that might be much cheaper than you think.



The first Oscar to be sold was hawked by Harold Russell in 1992 for a cool $55k.



And that’s a steal in comparison to other sales ― Steven Spielberg purchased Bette Davis’s 1938 Best Actress Oscar for $578,000, for instance, and in 2014, Joseph Wright’s 1943 Best Colour Art Direction Oscar for My Gal Sal sold for $79,200.



Not a bad profit considering the statue only costs $400 to make, right?



Well... wrong

Anyone who wins an Oscar has to sign an agreement that includes a 1951 no-resale rule introduced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



In 2015, a court ruling changed a rule that meant anyone selling an Oscars statue should offer it to the Academy for $10 first, and lowered it to one measly dollar.





