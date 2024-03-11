Here's How Much The Oscars' 'Seat Fillers' Get Paid, And Wow, It's Not What I Expected

Just when you think you have a handle on reality, it turns out that the position of an Oscars seat filler exists.
The job entails sitting in the seats actors cannot fill or have temporarily left ― and it ensures the seat are all filled on TV.
Of course, when you think about it, the role makes sense.
We’ve written before about what happens when stars need to use the loo mid-show ― and because people might have to wait until commercial break to be able to sit down again, someone needs to fill that space.
The same goes if the stars choose to mingle at the bar or simply stretch their legs.
Okay, but how much do they get paid?
Well, in 2022, then-Business Insider writer Taiyler Simone Mitchel said she did not get paid a dime for volunteering (which she knew going in).
In fact, the now-Huffington Post writer revealed that the whole gig cost her $800.
She was asked to wear dark colours to blend into the background, so she forked out almost $150 for a dress.
Then, the hair, makeup, manicure, shoes, and bags racked up the bill to ”$784.02 — a fraction of what other guests spent,” the writer said.
A Refinery29 article offered a similar insight ― its two Academy Award guest interviewees splashed the cash to attend, including buying a $100 dress.
You have to be pretty well-connected to get the gig
Unpaid as they are, Refinery29 advises that “typically, the 300 seat fillers present at the ceremony are either employees of ABC or the Academy, or have connections with those organisations.”
Once there, you have to follow some rules, too. The seat fillers Refinery29 interviewed revealed that they had to wear a badge that read “I am temporarily filling this seat for camera purposes” while in the seat.
“They told us not to speak until we’re spoken to. [So] we’re not trying to draw up conversation with [the celebs] and infringe upon their time,” one of the interviewees said, to which the other confirmed, “You’re effectively a butler.”
You’re also advised “not to have your bottom going in front of [the guest’s] faces,” they reported.
Still, worth it for an Oscars invite... right?