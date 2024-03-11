Here Are The Oscars' Most Notable Snubs, Surprises, And Misses This Year

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

If you missed 2024′s Oscars show, you lost out ― there were enough notable wins, surprises, and accidental presenting bluffs to raise even Hollywood’s most Botoxed brow.



So, we thought we’d list some of the snubs, shocks, and mistakes this year. Enjoy!



Al Pacino took the time-saver’s route to announcing Best Picture

Usually, presenters list off the other films nominated in the category before announcing the winner.



Not so with Al, who simply said, “Only one will take the award for Best Picture and I have to go to the envelope for that and I will. Here it comes... And my eyes see ‘Oppenheimer.’”



It’s sliiightly giving “anyway, here’s Wonderwall.”

Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes — yc (@yc) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone was pretty amazed she won Best Actress



Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers lost out to Anatomy of a Fall for Best Original Screenplay

This was a surprise to some because Alexander Payne’s films have won that specific award before (both Sideways and The Descendants, written by Payne, have succeeded in the category).



That meant that although The Holdovers was written by David Hemingson, it being an Alexander Payne film made the film a favourite. However, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall won.



The multilingual film is also only the third film written in a language other than English to win the category.



Barbie didn’t land Best Adapted Screenplay

Killers of the Flower Moon landed zero awards

Martin Scorcese’s movie was up against titans like Oppenheimer, which dominated the night.



Despite being nominated ten times this year, it didn’t take home a single Oscar. Remarkably, it’s Scorcese’s third film to do this ― Gangs of New York and The Irishman faced an identical fate, with ten nominations and no wins.



Jimmy Kimmel shouted out “below-the-line” union workers

“We were able to make a deal because of the people who rallied beside us,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. It was a nod to WGA and SAG/AFTRA members, whose strikes last year were the subjects of multiple headlines.



“Before we celebrate ourselves, let’s have a very well-deserved round of applause for the people who work behind the scenes: the Teamsters, the truck drivers, the lighting crew, sound, camera, gaffers, grips. That’s right. All the people who refused to cross the picket line,” he said, receiving a standing ovation.

Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s son won an Oscar

Sean Ono Lennon created the short animated film War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, which won Best Animated Short last night.



At the end of his acceptance speech, Sean called out “Happy Mother’s Day, Yoko!” ― the Oscars awards show coincided with Mother’s Day in the UK.



John Cena streaked across the stage