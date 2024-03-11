Eva Mendes Had Orders For Husband Ryan Gosling After His Ken Oscars Performance

Which were...?

In an Instagram post, Eva shared a glamorous picture of herself in a suitably hot pink blazer.



This was actually the jacket her husband Ryan wore during his Oscars I’m Just Ken performance (a custom Gucci blazer, if you’re wondering).



Ryan brought his family to the 2024 Oscars, including his mother Donna Gosling, sister Mandi Gosling, and stepdad Valerio Attanasio.



While Eva was also apparently present, she chose not to walk the red carpet. Their children did not attend.



This makes Eva’s Instagram caption make a lot more sense ― “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG,” she said in the post.



“Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋”



Not even Ken can avoid bedtime duty, it seems...