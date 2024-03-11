Eva Mendes Had Orders For Husband Ryan Gosling After His Ken Oscars Performance

It was impossible to ignore the billion-plus-dollar-grossing Barbie movie in 2023; and it was pretty hard to miss the resulting Ken memes afterward, too.
Barbie’s male counterpart became an internet sensation, with the song I’m Just Ken racking up millions of YouTube views and with “Kenergy” becoming an oft-used phrase among fans.
So perhaps it’s no wonder that Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the movie, was up for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role in last night’s 2024 Oscars.
Though he lost out to Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. ― cast member of the second half of last year’s Barbenheimer phenomenon ― it seems his wife, Eva Mendes, was pretty delighted that Ryan “took Ken all the way to the Oscars.”
Despite his star-studded evening at the Dolby theatre, however, it seems Ryan was given some pretty mundane orders from his wife.
Which were...?
In an Instagram post, Eva shared a glamorous picture of herself in a suitably hot pink blazer.
This was actually the jacket her husband Ryan wore during his Oscars I’m Just Ken performance (a custom Gucci blazer, if you’re wondering).
Ryan brought his family to the 2024 Oscars, including his mother Donna Gosling, sister Mandi Gosling, and stepdad Valerio Attanasio.
While Eva was also apparently present, she chose not to walk the red carpet. Their children did not attend.
This makes Eva’s Instagram caption make a lot more sense ― “You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG,” she said in the post.
“Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋”
Not even Ken can avoid bedtime duty, it seems...