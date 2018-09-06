Christopher Polk via Getty Images The 2019 Oscars will take place next February

Oscars organisers have ditched plans to introducte of a Popular Film category, following negative reactions from film fans and critics.

The category was due to be introduced in next year’s ceremony, but in a statement issued on Thursday, The Academy said this will no longer be the case.

The Academy’s chief executive, Dawn Hudson, said: “There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognise the need for further discussion with our members.

“We have made changes to the Oscars over the years, including this year, and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”

There’s no word yet on when, or if, the category will be reinstated.

A statement from The Academy added (via Deadline): “The Academy recognized that implementing any new award nine months into the year creates challenges for films that have already been released.

“The Board of Governors continues to be actively engaged in discussions, and will examine and seek additional input regarding this category.”

The new category was announced in early August, when Oscars organised also revealed plans to make the ceremony a 3-hour telecast. This change will still go ahead.

Movie fans were skeptical about the Popular Film award, with many questioning whether it would mean ‘Black Panther’ would miss out on a Best Picture nomination.

In late August, industry publications added to the furore by reporting that executives at Marvel were unhappy at the idea of ‘Black Panther’ receiving a nod in the new category and being overlooked in the more prestigious one.