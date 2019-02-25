Oscars viewers have complained after Austin Powers star Verne Troyer was omitted from the In Memoriam segment.
The Academy Awards failed to acknowledge the actor in their annual tribute to those who had died over the last 12 months during Sunday night’s ceremony.
The 2ft 8in star, who was famous for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers series, took his own life last April at the age of 49.
After the Oscars paid tribute to the likes of Marvel creator Stan Lee and legendary actor Burt Reynolds, many complained at how Verne had not been included.
Verne, who was born with a form of dwarfism, spent the final three weeks of his life in hospital in Los Angeles for alcohol intoxication.
Following an autopsy and further tests, a coroner ruled his death was a suicide.
Many Twitter users pointed out that other names had also been left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment, including Sandra Locke, Carol Channing, Dick Miller and John Mahoney.
Sunday night’s Oscars saw Bohemian Rhapsody lead the winners list, although it was Green Book that took home the Best Picture prize, which was met with some controversy.
Elsewhere, it was a big night for our own Olivia Colman, who triumphed in the Best Actress category for her role in The Favourite.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0300 5000 927 (open Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on www.rethink.org.