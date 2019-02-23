Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse Lands The One Show Presenting Job

Oti Mabuse has landed another huge TV job, as she’s set to guest host The One Show next month. The Strictly Come Dancing pro appeared on the programme back in January, stopping by with Cheryl to talk about The Greatest Dancer. And Oti has now revealed that bosses left her stunned by immediately asking her to return – only this time, they want her in charge of proceedings.

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Oti Mabuse

She told The Sun: “They said to me, ‘How would you feel about working on The One Show?’ “And I thought they initially meant somewhere behind the camera. They were like, ‘No, to present!’ “Before they had even finished the sentence I said, ‘Yes, whatever you want! Yes, don’t worry, I will make it work!’ They left the room and I dropped to the floor and screamed at the top of my voice. “I couldn’t believe it was happening.” The paper adds that Oti will co-host the programme alongside Alex Jones on Friday 8 March. If she impresses, it could become a regular gig when Alex leaves to go on maternity leave later this year.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Oti won't be turning her back on Strictly