Commonwealth Games swimmer Otto Putland has been found not guilty of raping a woman following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Putland, 24, who represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, was accused of raping the woman after a night out in July 2015.

He denied forcing himself on her after she had sex with his friend and Olympic swimmer Ieuan Lloyd.

In a statement Putland, of Dinedor, near Hereford, said: “I am obviously very relieved by the verdict and very glad to have been vindicated but I can’t say I am elated.

“This has been going on for 18 months and the experience has been too horrendous, not just for me, but my family and especially for my mum.

“I have been very lucky to have such a loving and supportive family and good friends and I am sorry for what they have been through.

“I hope now we can all rebuild our lives and try to move forward.

“I hope you will give us the chance to do that in privacy.”

