All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    10/04/2018 15:11 BST | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Otto Putland, Commonwealth Games Swimmer, Found Not Guilty Of Raping Woman

    Jurors at Cardiff Crown Court cleared him of rape.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Otto Putland has been cleared of raping a woman after a night out in July 2015.

    Commonwealth Games swimmer Otto Putland has been found not guilty of raping a woman following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

    Putland, 24, who represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, was accused of raping the woman after a night out in July 2015.

    He denied forcing himself on her after she had sex with his friend and Olympic swimmer Ieuan Lloyd.

    In a statement Putland, of Dinedor, near Hereford, said: “I am obviously very relieved by the verdict and very glad to have been vindicated but I can’t say I am elated.

    “This has been going on for 18 months and the experience has been too horrendous, not just for me, but my family and especially for my mum.

    “I have been very lucky to have such a loving and supportive family and good friends and I am sorry for what they have been through.

    “I hope now we can all rebuild our lives and try to move forward.

    “I hope you will give us the chance to do that in privacy.”

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

    MORE:commonwealth gamesCardiff Crown Court