Three years ago, emergency medical technician Dan Farnworth arrived at a scene that changed his life - a child who had been abused was critically unwell and his team had to act fast. “We had no time to prepare and were instantly thrust into a battle to save the child’s life,” Dan recalls. But his team couldn’t save the child, who tragically died later in hospital. The injustice and horror of the incident left Dan spiralling into despair. He had vivid flashbacks and struggled to sleep due to nightmares. “There was this sense of impending doom, like something bad was about to happen. I became scared to leave the house. It was like being in a hole and the world was passing by above my head. But I didn’t know how to get out.”

Our Blue Light Dan Farnworth (centre).

Dan was initially afraid to ask for help, incase anyone thought he was incapable of doing his job, but eventually he contacted his friend and colleague Rich Morton, who replied within minutes: “I’m on my way round, put the kettle on.” This visit marked the start of recovery for Dan: “Rich helped me understand that it’s okay to feel like this. I already knew what I had to do, but needed someone to help me along the way to seek support.” He spent a total of five months off work and attended counselling following a diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He calls it “post traumatic resilience” however, adding: ”It’s made me a stronger person, a better clinician at work and makes me want to help others.” When he returned to work he decided to share his story with others and was overwhelmed by the number of fellow emergency service staff who came forward and admitted they had also struggled with their mental health. It didn’t take long tor realise the sad truth: “There’s not enough support out there for people struggling with their mental health, especially in the emergency services.”

So Dan and Rich decided to do something about it, creating Our Blue Light, a large network of emergency services colleagues - police officers, NHS staff, firefighters, paramedics - who come together to discuss health and wellbeing. “We try and come together to create solutions to common problems,” he says. They’ve already helped hundreds of people including one firefighter based in Preston who suffered badly with depression and anxiety. He began engaging with Dan and Rich, and has since helped to raise awareness of mental health among firefighters and is supporting other colleagues too. Dan believes this focus helped the firefighter with his own mental health. The organisation, which Dan and Rich run in addition to juggling full-time jobs, has held walks from the east of England to the west of the country in order to raise awareness. “We called in at every police station and ambulance service along the way to raise awareness,” says Dan. The pair received an award for being ‘mental health champions’ at the NHS Heroes Awards, which took place on 14 May but will air tonight on ITV. The awards, hosted by Paul O’Grady, honoured “the incredible medical staff and also the dedicated work of porters, cleaners and of course the army of volunteers without whom the NHS could not function”.

ITV NHS Heroes Awards Michael Sheen presented Rich Morton (left) and Dan Farnworth (right) with the 'mental health champion' award.