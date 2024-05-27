Outgoing Tory MP Suspended By Party For Backing Reform UK Candidate

Lucy Allan was MP for Telford for nine years. UK Parliament

An outgoing Tory candidate has been suspended by the party after she backed Reform UK.

Lucy Allan endorsed Alan Adams to succeed her as the MP for Telford as Rishi Sunak’s stuttering general election campaign went from bad to worse.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) she said: “I am supporting Alan Adams to be Telford’s next MP. If you want to help Alan or donate to his campaign, sign up on his website.”

I am supporting Alan Adams to be Telford’s next MP. If you want to help Alan or donate to his campaign, sign up on his website https://t.co/lPOjtyWSXU pic.twitter.com/KNPB6qex0P — Lucy Allan (@lucyallan) May 27, 2024

Within an hour, a Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Lucy Allan has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

“The people of Telford now have the chance to vote for a dedicated and hardworking new candidate who will put Telford first. A vote for Reform is a vote for Keir Starmer.”

The row is just the latest blow to the Tories’ terrible election campaign so far.

Sunak announced the date in the pouring rain while being drowned out by a protester playing New Labour anthem ‘Things Can Only Get Better’, and if anything it has got worse since then.

