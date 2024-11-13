First Look At The Reunited Outnumbered Family Ahead Of New Special

Outnumbered fans had major reason to celebrate earlier this year when it was announced the award-winning sitcom was returning for a brand new Christmas special.
Before that, though, the show’s original cast members will be coming together for a comedy sketch as part of this year’s Children In Need telethon.
On Wednesday morning, the BBC released a first-look photo of the original Outnumbered family back together on the set of their Children In Need skit.
A press release teased: “After eight years, our favourite TV family reunites for a segment for BBC Children in Need ahead of their Christmas special. They are given an all-important task on the Night of TV… What could possibly go wrong?”
A lot has changed for the Brockman family since we last caught up with them in 2016.
For one thing, cast members Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez are now all adults, having begun playing their iconic comedy characters as child performers way back in 2007.
Their on-screen parents Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are also now a couple in real life, after getting together in 2017.
“It’s a lovely little life surprise,” Claire said of the relationship back in 2019. “It’s a lovely thing.”
This year’s Children In Need telethon will air on Friday 15 November from 7pm on BBC One. Outnumbered will then return for its one-off Christmas special next month.
A synopsis for the episode released in May read: “In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas. But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”