First Look At The Reunited Outnumbered Family Ahead Of New Special

The cast of Outnumbered pictured in the show's early years BBC

Outnumbered fans had major reason to celebrate earlier this year when it was announced the award-winning sitcom was returning for a brand new Christmas special.

Before that, though, the show’s original cast members will be coming together for a comedy sketch as part of this year’s Children In Need telethon.

On Wednesday morning, the BBC released a first-look photo of the original Outnumbered family back together on the set of their Children In Need skit.

A press release teased: “After eight years, our favourite TV family reunites for a segment for BBC Children in Need ahead of their Christmas special. They are given an all-important task on the Night of TV… What could possibly go wrong?”

The stars of Outnumbered have reunited for a Children In Need skit ahead of this year's Christmas special BBC

A lot has changed for the Brockman family since we last caught up with them in 2016.

For one thing, cast members Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez are now all adults, having begun playing their iconic comedy characters as child performers way back in 2007.

Their on-screen parents Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner are also now a couple in real life, after getting together in 2017.

“It’s a lovely little life surprise,” Claire said of the relationship back in 2019. “It’s a lovely thing.”

This year’s Children In Need telethon will air on Friday 15 November from 7pm on BBC One. Outnumbered will then return for its one-off Christmas special next month.