Owen Paterson Dodges Suspension From Commons Over Lobbying Rule Breach

Former Conservative cabinet minister Owen Paterson has avoided being suspended from the Commons, after Tory MPs voted to change parliament’s rules.

Paterson was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules by a Westminster standards watchdog.

He denied any wrongdoing but the Commons Standards Committee recommended he be kicked out of parliament for 30 days.

It found he had repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies - – Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods - paying him more than £100,000 per year.

But Tory MPs, on the urging of Downing Street, blocked the suspension and instead voted to change the entire disciplinary process.