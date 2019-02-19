Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel further dates on his world tour after developing pneumonia.
The rock singer has been unwell in recent weeks, having been admitted to hospital after complications with the flu.
Revealing his condition has now developed into pneumonia, a tweet posted from his Twitter account informed fans he would be unable to perform scheduled gigs in Australia, New Zealand and Japan next month.
The tweet, featuring quotes from his wife Sharon, said: “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia & has spent some time in hospital. He is through the worst part.
“His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for full 6 weeks.”
Last month, Ozzy was forced to postpone the European leg of his world tour on doctors’ orders after being rushed to hospital with the flu and a severe upper-respiratory infection.
Sharon later revealed his condition had improved, telling viewers of her US show The Talk that the Black Sabbath frontman had now left intensive care and is able to breathe unassisted.
The dates were called off amid fears he could develop pneumonia if they went ahead.
Ozzy said at the time: “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit.
“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.
“I want to apologise to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down.”
He promised fans would get to see him on the tour later this year, with it being rescheduled to start in September.
However, following Ozzy’s latest health update, it remains to be seen when the newly-cancelled dates will be rescheduled for.