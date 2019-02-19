Ozzy Osbourne has been forced to cancel further dates on his world tour after developing pneumonia. The rock singer has been unwell in recent weeks, having been admitted to hospital after complications with the flu.

PA Wire/PA Images Ozzy Osbourne has developed pneumonia

Revealing his condition has now developed into pneumonia, a tweet posted from his Twitter account informed fans he would be unable to perform scheduled gigs in Australia, New Zealand and Japan next month. The tweet, featuring quotes from his wife Sharon, said: “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia & has spent some time in hospital. He is through the worst part. “His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for full 6 weeks.”

Ozzy has announced the cancelation of shows in Australia, New Zealand & Japan. “Ozzy recently developed pneumonia & has spent some time in hospital. He is through the worst part,” says @SharonOsbourne. “His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for full 6 weeks” — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 19, 2019

Last month, Ozzy was forced to postpone the European leg of his world tour on doctors’ orders after being rushed to hospital with the flu and a severe upper-respiratory infection. Sharon later revealed his condition had improved, telling viewers of her US show The Talk that the Black Sabbath frontman had now left intensive care and is able to breathe unassisted. The dates were called off amid fears he could develop pneumonia if they went ahead.

PA Archive/PA Images Ozzy with wife Sharon