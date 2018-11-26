Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Doesn't Know What Brexit Is: 'Is It A Big Deal?'

While the entire nation is still stuck in full Brexit debate mode (even Mr Blobby is getting involved), there’s one great British thinker who won’t be chiming in on the subject any time soon.

Yes, rock legend and political-commentator-in-the-making Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he has no idea what Brexit is, or what it means for the country.

But then again, who can honestly say they do at this point?

Born and raised in Birmingham, Ozzy now spends his time in Los Angeles, with the entire subject of Brexit having passed him by completely.