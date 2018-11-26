Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Doesn't Know What Brexit Is: 'Is It A Big Deal?'

While the entire nation is still stuck in full Brexit debate mode (even Mr Blobby is getting involved), there’s one great British thinker who won’t be chiming in on the subject any time soon.
Yes, rock legend and political-commentator-in-the-making Ozzy Osbourne has admitted he has no idea what Brexit is, or what it means for the country.
But then again, who can honestly say they do at this point?
Born and raised in Birmingham, Ozzy now spends his time in Los Angeles, with the entire subject of Brexit having passed him by completely.
When asked about it in an interview with The Big Issue, he remarked: “People keep going on at me about that – is it a big deal over there? What will happen with it? Are people voting in or out, what’s going on?”
He added: “I don’t read the newspapers and I don’t really talk politics because I don’t really know. I don’t really understand Brexit.”
While Ozzy has nothing to say about the UK’s impending departure from the European Union, his wife Sharon Osbourne has had plenty to say about it in the past, and was previously a vehement supporter of the Leave campaign.
She told The Sunday Times back in 2016: “There are too many people in a tiny country. There are classrooms of 40 kids, the NHS is in the toilet, the education system is in the toilet. I say take care of your own people first. I don’t have anything against any religion or any person, but the country is overloaded.
“Everybody loved England because we were unique. We had traditions, we had style. Everybody wanted to come and ride on a bus, and everybody wanted to go and see the palace and blah, blah, blah. And we were the most polite people in the world. Gone!”
