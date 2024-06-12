This First-Look Trailer For Paddington In Peru Is, Of Course, Completely Adorable

Look who's ba-ack... Studio Canal

Seven years after his last outing earned him three Bafta nominations and a coveted near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, Paddington is getting ready to spring back into action.

On Wednesday afternoon, the first trailer for film three in the series, Paddington In Peru, was released – and as the name suggests, it’s his biggest adventure to date.

Early on in the two-minute clip, we’re reintroduced to Paddington in his namesake London train station, where he’s seen struggling with a passport photo booth in his own style.

As the action unfolds, we learn more about his latest trek, after a visit to visit his Aunt Lucy in Peru leads him on a quest to track her down across the Amazon, with a bit of help from the Brown family.

Check the full trailer out for yourself below:

As well as our titular hero (voiced once again by Ben Whishaw), the film introduces some new faces, played by Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas, with Emily Mortimer also taking over the role of Mary Brown following the departure of Sally Hawkins.

We were also relieved to see Dame Julie Walters back in character as the Browns’ housekeeper Mrs Bird, after the Oscar nominee and all-round national treasure revealed hinted that she’d all but retired from acting back in 2020.

The Brown family in the new Paddington In Peru trailer Studio Canal

The film also marks the directorial debut of Dougal Wilson, who has previously helmed a series of John Lewis’ iconic Christmas ads, as well as music videos for acts like Will Young, Coldplay and Goldfrapp (not to mention Benny Bianni’s infamous Satisfaction clip).