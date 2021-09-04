Paddy McGuinness’s Debut As A Question Of Sport Host Gets A Decidedly Mixed Response

A Question Of Sport relaunched on Friday evening with a brand new look - but not everyone was a fan of the long-running show’s reboot.

Sue Barker, who hosted the show for 24 years, has been replaced with Paddy McGuinness, while former team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell have also stepped down and been replaced with hockey star Sam Quek and upcoming Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ugo Monye.

But it was the debut of Paddy in the driving seat that got the biggest response from viewers of the sport-themed quiz show - and it wasn’t all good news for the Top Gear and Take Me Out star...