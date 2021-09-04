Paddy McGuinness’s Debut As A Question Of Sport Host Gets A Decidedly Mixed Response

A Question Of Sport relaunched on Friday evening with a brand new look - but not everyone was a fan of the long-running show’s reboot.
Sue Barker, who hosted the show for 24 years, has been replaced with Paddy McGuinness, while former team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell have also stepped down and been replaced with hockey star Sam Quek and upcoming Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ugo Monye.
But it was the debut of Paddy in the driving seat that got the biggest response from viewers of the sport-themed quiz show - and it wasn’t all good news for the Top Gear and Take Me Out star...
Team captain’s Sam and Ugo faired better...
And despite the lukewarm response from many sat at home, there were still some viewers who jumped to the show’s (and Paddy’s) defence...
The show’s relaunch got a similarly mixed response from the critics too.
The Guardian described the reboot as a “total howler”, adding: “McGuinness – despite decent enough performances elsewhere (especially on Take Me Out) – will have fans shaking their heads at whatever made a manager think he would fit into this lineup.”
The Telegraph was kinder, insisting the show “still hits the mark”, adding that Paddy “didn’t drop the ball” in his debut as host.
Ahead of the new series launch, Paddy joked that he hadn’t had to break up too many fights between the panellists during recording.
“Do you know what, it’s been actually really lovely. I’ve not had to stop many arguments at the minute,” he said on The One Show.
Speaking of the new team captains Sam and Ugo, he continued: “They’re both very competitive, I would say that, but it’s kind of just flowed really and there’s been a really nice vibe.”
A Question of Sport returns next Friday at 7.35pm on BBC One.