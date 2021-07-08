Paddy McGuinness is to take over from Sue Barker as the host of A Question Of Sport. The BBC has also announced that Olympic hockey player Sam Quek and England and Lions rugby star Ugo Monye﻿ will join him has team captains. Former captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell left the BBC quiz show along with Sue in May. The new trio will begin filming for the new series during the summer and the show will return later in the year.

BBC Sam Quek, Paddy McGuinness and Ugo Monye are the new faces of A Question Of Sport

Top Gear presenter Paddy said: “I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh. “That’s why A Question Of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly.” Paddy said he grew up watching the show when it was hosted by David Vine and later by David Coleman, but it was Sue who “made this show her own”. She had fronted the long-running quiz show for 24 years before her final episode was broadcast.

BBC/Vishal Sharma Matt Dawson, Sue Barker and Phil Tufnell made their last appearance in May